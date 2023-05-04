NCP to decide on Sharad Pawar's successor on May 5

Sharad Pawar's resignation as NCP president came as a shock to many party leaders. Notwithstanding the pleas to withdraw his resignation from the post, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday reaffirmed that he has “taken the decision” and informed party workers that the committee formed to chose his successor would take a decision by May 5. “You are complaining that I did not discuss the issue of resignation with anyone before announcing it. Had I discussed it with anyone, I would have got a negative answer. What is the use of discussing the matter with those who are anyway going to say no?” Pawar asked the agitating workers, whom he met on Wednesday afternoon at the YB Chavan Center.

Pawar clarified that the committee of senior party leaders would decide on his resignation as well as the successor. After Pawar’s announcement of resignation on Tuesday, workers and leaders have been requesting him to continue in the post. His address to party workers, however, has clarified that Pawar is in no mood to do so and the 18-member committee announced by him will now be tasked with deciding the future course of the party.In his address to workers, Pawar explained his political journey from 1960 and his career as a legislator for over five decades. “Even if I am not the party president, I pledge to remain active with Dalits, tribals, youth and women across the state. I will constantly be with party workers. My work will continue to establish a new leadership through common people,” he said. Later in the day, addressing a press conference, senior NCP leader and RS MP Praful Patel too hinted that despite requests from the party leaders Sharad Pawar has not changed his decision yet. Throughout the day, a number of NCP leaders from Maharashtra as well as from outside the state visited Pawar at his residence Silver Oak and office at YB Chavan center. Pawar himself had also hinted at his resignation in a cryptic remark made a few days earlier. While addressing the party’s youth wing, Sharad Pawar said, “Someone told me that roti has to be turned at the right time. If not turned, it becomes bitter."



