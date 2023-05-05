NCP Turmoil: Mumbai protests turn violent with self-immolation attempt

Protests have erupted in Mumbai as NCP workers demand that Sharad Pawar revoke his resignation as the party's chief. The demonstration is currently taking place at the Chavan Centre, while the executive committee of the NCP is currently in a meeting to make a decision regarding the resignation. Shockingly, an activist attempted to set himself on fire by pouring kerosene on his body during the protest.

Following Sharad Pawar's announcement of his resignation, activists throughout Maharashtra became increasingly assertive. The committee that was established by Pawar to select his successor urged him to retract his resignation as the party leader. During the committee meeting, the decision to reject Pawar's resignation as the party president was made.