NCP workers booked BJP men detained let off for separate protests over Adani issue

Workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were booked and those from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were detained and let off with a warning for separate protests in south Mumbai on Monday, police officials said.

Five NCP functionaries were taken into custody after the party protested against the ruling BJP in front of the Life Insurance Corporation building in south Mumbai over the stock market upheaval connected with Gautam Adani and the insurance behemoth's investment in the billionaire's group.

Adani group stocks have taken a massive hit after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation. The group has dismissed the charges as lies.

Opposition parties have alleged the value of shares held in Adani group firms by LIC and leading lender State Bank of India had eroded massively, which they claimed was a setback to taxpayers.

A case was registered against the NCP functionaries for violation of the police commissioner's order restricting a gathering of persons under sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Mumbai Police Act, a Marine Drive police station official said.

The protesters were taken into custody after they shouted slogans outside the BJP state unit office near the LIC building this afternoon, the official informed.

Meanwhile, 15 BJP workers were detained and let off with a warning for a protest outside the NCP office in Ballard Estate against MLA Jitendra Awhad for his alleged remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.