NCP workers celebrate as Pawar withdraws his resignation as NCP president

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers celebrate outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai as Sharad Pawar withdraws his resignation as the national president of the party.

Sharad Pawar has withdrawn his resignation as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). I'm taking my decision back, he announced in a press conference. Earlier in the day, NCP panel passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief.

On Tuesday, Pawar dropped a bombshell by saying he is stepping down as chief of the NCP. Meanwhile, Pawar said that his decision to step down from the post was taken for the future of the party and to create a new leadership.