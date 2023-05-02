NCP workers demand Supriya Sule to speak to Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said he has decided to step down as the party chief. However, he won't retire from active politics.

Supporters of NCP chief Sharad Pawar protest against his announcement to step down as the national president of NCP. NCP workers are demanding that Supriya Sule should speak to Sharad Pawar.

Other leaders are still requesting Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision. Ajit Pawar suggested Supriya Sule not to speak anything. I am his elder brother and that is why I am suggesting her this, said Ajit.

Ajit Pawar said next president of NCP will work under Sharad Pawar's guidance. Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back.

Pawar, who helmed the party since its inception in 1999, said in his address, I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility.