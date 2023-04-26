NCP youth MLA Rohit Pawar receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Award in politician category

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR.

This year in the debutant politician category Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) youth MLA Rohit Pawar was honored with Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award. He was presented with the award by Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and MLA Sachin.

Rohit Pawar is a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency in Maharashtra, India. He is the CEO of Baramati Agro Ltd. He served as the President of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) from September 2018 to 2019. In October 2019 he was elected to Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency with 135824 votes. He is from the forth generation of the Pawar family to hold public office. Pawar was elected unopposed as the president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA).

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year is the largest non-entertainment awards and one of the marquee initiatives of Lokmat Media which honours exemplary work from across fields like Politics, Administration, Social, Arts, Science, Sports, Entertainment, etc. This year, some of the most renowned personalities like Joytiraditya Scindia, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, and Amruta Fadnavis will be present on the occassion.

