Published: December 4, 2022

NCPCR demolishes illegal children's home after complaints of sexual abuse

As many as 45 children were rescued from the illegal children's home run by Bethel Gospel Church in Navi Mumbai.

The Bethel Gospel Church was demolished based on the recommendations made by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) after complaints of sexual abuse of children.

"45 children have been rescued from the illegal children's home run by Bethel Gospel Church in Navi Mumbai which was demolished by bulldozers based on the recommendations made by NCPCR after complaints of sexual abuse of children," tweets NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo.

The NCPCR took cognizance of the matter after three children living in the shelter filed a complaint of being sexually assaulted.

Further details are awaited.

