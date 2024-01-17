NCP’s Jitendra Awhad Calls for Socially Inclusive Invitations for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad from the Sharad Pawar faction emphasized on Wednesday that invitations for the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Lord Ram temple should promote social inclusivity.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Maharashtra minister alleged the day (January 22) chosen for the consecration of the idol has no connection with Lord Ram’s life. Is January 22 a Ramnavmi? No. The temple in Ayodhya is incomplete but still pranpratishtha of the idol is being done. Real issues like inflation, unemployment etc are not talked about ahead of elections. The invitations sent out (for the consecration ceremony) smacks of caste bias, he alleged.

He said B R Ambedkar had challenged the discriminatory “caste system” by visiting the famous Kalaram temple in Nashik. The NCP leader sparked controversy recently by stating that Lord Ram was a 'non-vegetarian who hunted animals.' Subsequently, he conveyed regret for his remarks.