NCP's Kolhapur event takes aim at Congress, Ajit Pawar disagrees with Patole's remark

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has organized an event in Kolhapur, targeting the Congress party. During this occasion, Ajit Pawar indirectly criticized the statement made by Nana Patole yesterday, expressing his disagreement with it.

While speaking in Kolhapur, Ajit Pawar highlighted the importance of maintaining the strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He explained that having more power allows you to maintain significance within the alliance. Previously, when Congress had more seats, we acted as younger siblings during negotiations. But now, things have changed. With 54 seats compared to the Congress' 44, we have become the older siblings. This shift is a straightforward matter of numbers.

Continuing his speech, Ajit Pawar stressed the importance of parties with similar ideologies coming together. He highlighted the decrease in vote share for the JD(S) in Karnataka, whereas the BJP's vote share remained the same. This shift in votes might have had an impact. Additionally, he noted that the JDU's vote share decreased, with those votes going to Congress instead. Ajit Pawar expressed his contentment, considering this development as a successful outcome.