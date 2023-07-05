NCP's Pune unit passes resolution backing Sharad Pawar amid political turmoil

During the 23rd monthly executive committee meeting of the NCP in Pune, the party's local unit passed a resolution expressing their unwavering support for party leader Sharad Pawar and reaffirming his leadership. The meeting took place at the Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskrutik Bhavan and Art Gallery on Ghole Road in Shivajinagar.

The resolution was approved during the meeting attended by prominent NCP members, including Prashant Jagtap, the president of the NCP city unit, Ankush Kakade, a spokesperson for Pune, Vandana Chavan, a Rajya Sabha MP, Ravindra Malavadkar, a party leader, and Nilesh Nikam, a former chairman of the PMC standing committee, along with other officials holding positions in the party.

In the resolution, the party strongly denounced the political misconduct of the BJP. On Sunday, Ajit Pawar, a senior leader of the NCP, caused a significant division within the party by joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government as the deputy chief minister, which came as a shock to everyone, including his uncle Sharad Pawar, the party's founder in 1999 after leaving the Congress.

Today, thousands of office-bearers from Pune were on their way to Mumbai to attend the executive committee meeting. The party announced that the Pune unit would submit hundreds of thousands of affidavits to the NCP regional office following the plan provided by the state executive.