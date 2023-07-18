NDA meeting in Delhi: Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar given prominent positions

A two-day opposition meeting was held in Bengaluru. On the other hand, the NDA meeting was held in Delhi. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar from Maharashtra were present at the NDA meeting. At the meeting, the two leaders were given a respectable place in PM Modi's queue.

BJP's National President JP Nadda mentioned yesterday that 38 parties are participating in the NDA. According to him, the opposition lacks both a clear policy and a leader. Therefore, they are organizing themselves to protect dynasties. On the other hand, we are coming together for the sake of the country, as stated by Nadda.

During the NDA meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were given significant positions. They were seated next to Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. The seating arrangement of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicates their importance to the BJP. This becomes evident from the seating arrangement.

After the opposition meeting in Bengaluru, speaking with journalists, it was revealed that the next meeting of the opposition will take place in Mumbai. In this meeting, a coordination committee of 11 members will be formed. The name of the committee will be announced in Mumbai, and this committee will take further decisions, as clarified by the opposition.