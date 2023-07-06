NDMC removes posters of NCP president Sharad Pawar in Delhi

Sharad Pawar, on Thursday, July 6, is heading to Delhi to convene a meeting with the national executives of the Nationalist Congress Party. The meeting is scheduled to take place today at 3 pm. This follows a heated exchange between the factions of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar during a significant meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

As Sharad Pawar embarked on his journey to the national capital, scenes in New Delhi depicted the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) removing recently installed posters. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showcased workers dismantling posters near the NCP party office at Maulana Azad Road Circle and Janpath Circle.

#WATCH | Delhi | NCP President Sharad Pawar's posters and hoardings were removed by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).



Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar left his residence for Delhi where the party's National Executive meeting is scheduled for today. Amid NCP vs NCP crisis in… pic.twitter.com/RLeluKHiHY — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Prior to the NDMC's action, party members had replaced older posters featuring portraits of Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar. Instead, they put up new posters featuring images of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and other party leaders. The posters bore the message, "In the battle between truth and falsehood, the entire nation stands with Sharad Pawar." Additionally, a poster placed outside his Delhi residence read, "India's history reveals that it has never pardoned those who have betrayed."