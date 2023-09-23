NDRF rescues 25 people stranded in flooded Nagpur areas amid heavy rainfall

Intense rainfall in Nagpur since Friday midnight led to flooding in low-lying areas, exacerbated by the overflowing Ambazari Lake. Two NDRF teams have been deployed to rescue and relocate residents, with at least 140 people safely relocated. In response to severe inundation caused by heavy downpours in Nagpur, a NDRF team has been deployed to the Ambajhari Lake area. Their efforts have led to the rescue of 25 individuals who were stranded due to the flooding.

The administration on Saturday declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. Deputy CM Fadnavis, who is an MLA from Nagpur, took to X in the morning to share that he was continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city.“There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low-lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected," said his office on X.The deputy CM has instructed the Nagpur collector, municipal commissioner and police commissioner to “immediately activate multiple teams for rescuing people who are stuck at few places", Fadnavis’s office said.