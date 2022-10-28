Neral-Matheran toy train earns 2.8 lakh in a week after services resume

The Neral-Matheran toy train is running at full capacity after services resumed. In the first week after services resumed on October 22, the CR made over Rs 2.58 lakh in revenue, of which Rs 78,600 was earned from the vista dome coach alone.

The Central Railway earned Rs 1.38 lakh in revenue from passengers travelling from Neral to Matheran and Rs 1.2 lakh from passengers travelling from Matheran to Neral between October 22 and 26.

The 21-km track has been upgraded with pre-stressed concrete sleepers, check rails, strengthening of embankments, grouting of stone pitching beneath the track and side drains, among others, The Indian Express reported.