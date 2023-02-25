New bridge to bring Mumbai, Dombivli closer by 45 minutes

Mumbaikars driving to or from Dombivli would save nearly 30-45 minutes in one way travel once the crucial Motagaon-Mankoli road connect, that is in its final stages of completion, is thrown open to traffic in the coming months, informed MMRDA officials. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who has been following up on the project, says the network could possibly be ready for traffic before the monsoon. The project — a six lane and roughly 1. 6-km long road and creek bridge connecting Mumbai-Nashik Highway at Mankoli with the farthest tip of Dombivli west at Motagaon will drastically reduce traffic on the route.

Meanwhile, the recent launch of the two new lines 2A and 7, of Mumbai Metro, connecting east and west suburbs between Dahisar and Andheri, has made it easy for commuters. Currently, there are three operational metro lines covering around 50 km and work on seven other lines of Mumbai Metro is still in progress. Now, the tender for the Kalyan -Taloja stretch (Line-12), which is the extension of the Mumbai Metro line 5, the Orange line, has been floated and the work will begin soon.