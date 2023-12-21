New Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in Sindhudurg

A 41-year-old man in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra, has tested positive for the new COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, as confirmed by health department officials on Wednesday. Hailing from Dodamarg taluka in the coastal Konkan region, the patient is currently experiencing mild symptoms of the infectious disease.

Preliminary information suggests that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated JN.1 as a 'variant of interest' due to its rapidly increasing spread. However, the global public health risk is considered 'low.' NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr. V K Paul revealed that 21 cases of this sub-variant have been identified nationwide.

The Maharashtra health department clarified that JN.1 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant, causing mild symptoms. Urging the public not to panic, authorities emphasized the importance of taking necessary precautions. Regular genome sequencing is underway in the state to monitor the situation closely.

Authorities have instructed all districts to enhance precautions following the sub-variant's detection. Surveillance of influenza-like illnesses (ILI), including severe adverse respiratory infection (SARI), is a priority. Officials have mandated coronavirus testing for patients with SARI and ILI, emphasizing the need to intensify testing efforts across all districts.