New government is afraid of SC: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut in a press conference on Monday said, that the new government is afraid of Supreme Court because they know they have formed the government in an illegal way. He also claimed that the BJP-Shinde faction hasn't made the cabinet in 14 days since coming to power.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "We believe in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court cannot be in anyone's pocket."

"The Supreme Court is going to rule in our favor" he said. The government was formed using the Raj Bhavan. Is there law and order in the country or has it been assassinated? The people of the country have turned to the Supreme Court to find out," Raut said.

"This government has been blocked. It has been imposed illegally. This government has not been formed as per the constitution," he said. He also accused the BJP of trying to eliminate the opposition. Raut also said that this is what the incident in Goa shows. Along with this, Aditya Thackeray's loyalty journey is on. Sanjay Raut has also said that the Shiv Sainiks from the grassroots are getting a great response in this loyalty yatra.