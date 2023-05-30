New parliament building was needed, suggests MPs to work for common people: Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior ledaer Ajit Pawar praised the inauguration of the new parliament building and suggested the Members of Parliament (MPs) to come together and work for the common people of the country and resolve their issues.

Keeping the population of the country in mind which is crossing 135 crores, the people representing them will also increase. So I personally feel this new Parliament building was needed. It was built in record time even during the COVID period. Now in this new building, everyone should work as per the Constitution and resolve the issues of common people, everyone should take part in it.

Without seeing the inauguration of the New Parliament building from a political angle, I want to state that we all know Britishers had made their Parliament (old building), which is being 75 years from now. Many states have made their assembly houses after independence. Maharashtra also made a new assembly building after 1980 and in fact, currently, there is a discussion among us that there should be a new assembly building in Maharashtra, Pawar said while talking to the reporters in Mahrashtra’s Pune.

Taking the population of the nation into consideration when the old building of parliament was built, we were 35 crore people in India and now we are at 135 crores. Accordingly, people’s representation would also increase so looking at this factor despite having a connection with the old building, I personally feel this new building was needed, he said.