"New Parliament house incomplete without opposition", says Supriya Sule

NCP leader and Member of Parliament, Supriya Sule, voiced her deep dissatisfaction with the government's decision to conduct the inauguration of the New Parliament Building without extending an invitation to the opposition. Her statement conveyed a strong sense of disappointment towards the government's exclusionary approach.

Sule stated that the inauguration of the new Parliament building without the presence of the Opposition renders the event incomplete and signifies a dearth of democracy in the country.

Discussing the invitation for the inauguration sent via WhatsApp only three days prior, Sule expressed her belief that reaching out to opposition leaders directly through phone calls would have been a more suitable approach. She also conveyed her emotional attachment to the old Parliament House, which holds treasured memories and stands as a symbol of India's independence.

Sule further voiced her disappointment regarding the incident of police action against protesting wrestlers in New Delhi on Sunday. In a tweet, she questioned whether the Union Home Ministry had authorized the mistreatment of the wrestlers and demanded clear answers from the Central government. Sule expressed her deep dismay over the unacceptable treatment faced by Olympic medallists and female athletes.

"It is truly unfortunate that sportspersons who have brought honour to our nation through sports are compelled to wage such battles for justice. Winners who were felicitated by all and sundry post their victories are suddenly villains who are asking for justice," Sule said.