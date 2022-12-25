New Shiv Sainiks should not teach me what Shiv Sena is, says Anand Paranjape

Thane-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil was suspended for the duration of the assembly session on Thursday. Against this action on Jayant Patil, NCP activists protested across the state and protested against the government. After the agitation in Thane NCP, Balasaheb's Shiv Sena is filing police complaints against city president Anand Paranjape in the district. CM Eknath Shinde has been accused of making derogatory remarks. Anand Paranjape has also replied to it.

Anand Paranjpe said that a protest was held in Thane against the suspension of Jayant Patil in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday evening. Slogans were raised against the CM. I have also been a MP of Lok Sabha. The words were used in the agitation were not meant to create rifts between castes, religion or insult anyone. The way in which the police system is misused to register crimes in Thane district, he said he welcomes him.

Also after receiving the notice from police I will reply to him legally. I am a Shiv Sainik of two generations. On me Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe have sanskars. I was working as Shiv Sainik since 86 years. He was not even born then, at the same time my father Prakash Paranjpe was a corporator of Shiv Sena. I should not be taught by the newly joined Shiv Sainiks, I will not be afraid. Anand Paranjape have also expressed his determination that I will continue to fight the battle of ideas and political battle in democracy.