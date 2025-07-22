New Tiles in Palghar Home Uncover Chilling Murder; Husband Found Buried, Wife and Her Lover Missing

In Palghar, Maharashtra, a man's brothers discovered him buried inside his own home. The victim's wife and her lover, who went missing, are suspected of murder by the authorities. When the victim's wife disappeared from their house and new tiles were laid, the man's brother discovered the crime. The couple is being searched by the police. Chaman Devi has been recognised as the victim's wife. Her neighbour, Monu Sharma, is her purported lover. The cops are looking for them after they went missing. The victim is identified as Vijay Chouhan, a resident of a housing society in Nallasopara's Gangnipada area.

Jitendra Vankoti, the senior inspector at the Pelhar police station, said the victim's two brothers wanted to meet with him on July 10 in order to borrow money from him. They were planning to take loan from him as they wanted to buy a house. They went to the man's home after their calls went unanswered for a few days. When they went there they noticed that thier sister-in-law was missing. He said, “They called him, but his number was unreachable, and each time they dialed, they heard the operator saying that it was switched off. Therefore, to connect with him, they visited his house, and there Chaman Devi said that Vijay had gone out for some work. They again called her on July 19 to check if Vijay had returned, but her phone was switched off too.”

After this, they went down there and inspected their house. They found that new tiles had been laid on the floor. They suspected that something was fishy. They started to dig the floor and noticed a foul smell emitting from the floor. There they found the rotting body of their brother, the police official added.

They notified the police, who dug up the body in front of high-ranking officials, including forensic specialists and physicians. An autopsy was performed on the severely deteriorated body. The cops believe the wife killed the man and fled with her supposed lover. They believe the crime was committed by someone else from the same locality. The two suspects were the subject of a registered case.