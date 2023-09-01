Next Opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Delhi, says Supriya Sule

Following the completion of the third meeting in Mumbai on Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule said that the next significant gathering of the Opposition INDIA alliance would take place in the National capital.

When NCP MP Supriya Sule was asked where the next meeting of the INDIA alliance will be held, she said, In Delhi. When questioned again about dates for the meeting, she said, When do you (media persons) want it to be held, we will hold it on those dates. The two-day meeting of the INDIA alliance concluded today.

Moreover, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that a resolution has been passed and four main committees have been formed. The 14-member Coordination Committee and Election Strategy Committee includes KC Venugopal (INC), Sharad Pawar (NCP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (SS-UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lalan Singh (JDU), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), one more member from CPI(M) to also be announced.