Next president of NCP will work under Sharad Pawar's guidance: Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar said next president of NCP will work under Sharad Pawar's guidance. Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back.

Sharad Pawar was to announce resignation on May 1 but put it off due to MVA rally, said Ajit Pawar. Pawar recommended that a committee comprising senior NCP leaders be formed to decide the future course of action. The committee will include, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, P C Chacko, Narhari Zirwal, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujabl, Dilip walse-Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaydev Gaikwad and chiefs of party frontal cells, Pawar said.

Pawar, who helmed the party since its inception in 1999, said in his address, I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility