NGO report reveals Uddhav Thackeray's Dussehra rally noisier than Eknath Shinde's

An NGO Awaaz Foundation report revealed that the noise levels at the Dussehra rallies held by both factions of the Shiv Sena crossed the permissible limits, with Uddhav Thackeray's event at Shivaji Park being noisier.

The maximum noise level recorded at Thackeray's Shivaji Park rally was 101.6dB, while Ekanth Shinde's event at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) witnessed noise level of 91.6dB, the report by NGO Awaaz Foundation stated.

The NGO and charitable trust submitted a noise-level monitoring report of the rallies held on Wednesday to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and sought "appropriate action in accordance with the Noise Pollution Rules".

According to Awaaz, which measures sound levels, former mayor Kishori Pednekar's speech was the loudest at 97dB. The highest decibel level of 101.6dB was from drums beaten on the road outside the park next to a school and a nursing home, the report said.

The noise limit for a residential area is 55dB between 6am and 10pm and 45dB between 10pm and 6am.