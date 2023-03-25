NHAI orders removal of illegal encroachments on Pune-Satara national highway-48 by March 31

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has ordered residents living near National Highway-48 to remove any illegal encroachment on the Pune-Satara national highway-48.

NHAI has found that illegal hoardings, shops, cables, and other encroachments have taken over the service roads on both sides of NH-48, which runs between Khed-Shivapur Toll Naka and Dehu Road. This has led to a rise in accidents on this stretch of the highway.

Accordingly, the NHAI has appealed to the citizens residing in the vicinity to remove the unauthorised and illegal encroachments at their own cost by March 31.

The NHAI has stated that they will not be responsible for any harm or inconvenience that may occur during the removal of the encroachments.

Sanjay Kadam, the project director, informed that if the residents do not comply with the order, the NHAI will carry out the removal drive under the 'Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act 2002', and the expenses and fines will be recovered from those responsible.