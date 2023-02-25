NHSRCL to undertake work on 21-km tunnel between BKC and Thane to begin soon

The National High-Speed Rail Corridor Limited (NHSRCL) is gearing up to begin the preliminary work on the Vikhroli land as the Supreme Court cleared the last hurdle in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

An official from NHSRCL was quoted saying that they are aiming to begin initial work in the next two months and meanwhile they will place an order for tunnel boring machines, a report from Hindustan Times stated.

The NHSRCL may take up work to clear the 3.92 hectares at Vikhroli, barricade boundaries and drill a 21-km-long tunnel between Bandra-Kurla Complex and Thane which will reportedly cost around Rs 10,000 crore.

Reportedly, the depth of this tunnel will vary from 25 meters to 65 metres and will be 45 metres deep below Thane creek and the stretch will be 7 km long. The tunnel will be deepest under Parsik Hill at 114 metres.

The official was further quoted saying that NHSRCL will be digging from both ends for which shafts will be created at BKC, Vikhroli and Sawli in Ghansoli. Officials said the approximate cost per km of the tunnel is around Rs 500 crore.