NIA held one man in Maharashtra ISIS module case



In connection with the Maharashtra ISIS module case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained a man from the nearby Thane district for encouraging the violent actions of the outlawed terrorist group.

With the latest arrest, the NIA has apprehended seven persons in the case so far. The man, Shamil Saquib Nachan, was arrested following raids at his residence in Padgha area of the district, the statement said. According to the probe agency, Nachan was allegedly actively involved in promoting terrorist activities of the designated foreign terrorist organisation.

He was involved in fabrication, training and testing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for commission of terrorist acts, the NIA claimed. Nachan had been working in collaboration with the other six accused – Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi, Abdul Kadir Pathan and Aakif Ateeque Nachan, along with some other suspects, it stated.

As per the statement, these members of an ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) sleeper module, including Shamil, were operating from a house in Kondhwa, Pune, where they assembled IEDs and organised and participated in a bomb training and making workshop last year.

