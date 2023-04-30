Nights to be cooler across Maharashtra in May

Relatively cooler summer is likely to continue for most of Maharashtra, the IMD’s May temperature outlook has forecast.Though parts of Konkan and Vidarbha may continue to feel the heat during the day, most parts of Maharashtra could witness cooler nights starting next month.As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) outlook, most parts of western Maharashtra, including Konkan and some eastern parts of the state, have higher probability of experiencing above-normal day temperatures during May.In the rest of the areas, including parts of Madhya Maharashtra, there is an equal chance of the day temperatures falling in any of the three categories — belownormal, normal or above-normal, as per the white colour depicted on the tercile probability maximum temperature forecast map in the outlook.

Meanwhile, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a nowcast warning for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. The weather agency said that light to Moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3 to 4 hours. The development comes after Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy day for the second day in April as unseasonal rains continue to last the city.