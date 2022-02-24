Nilofer Malik: My father speaks fearlessly that's why ED & NCB are behind us"

The state cabinet minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik has been arrested by the ED. ED officials had reached Malik's house at 5 am on Wednesday. After that from 7 o'clock Nawab Malik was being interrogated by ED. He was arrested after 8 hours of interrogation. While the ED has produced Malik before a special court, the court has remanded him in custody till March 3.

Nilofer Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik on Thursday reacted on his arrest by ED. he said," We've been hearing for the last 2-3 months that ED will come and our father(Nawab Malik) told us to be careful but we have done everything right. My father speaks fearlessly that's why ED & NCB are behind us."

"I am sure my father will come out, this is a judicial battle and we will fight. Every Muslim who has been in public like activist is linked by some to D-company which is very unfair to us as Muslims," said Nilofer Malik.

