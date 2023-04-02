Nita Ambani dances to 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at Mumbai event

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was opened in Mumbai on Friday with the Reliance Foundation chairperson dancing to to the tune of 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'. Visuals from the grand opening event showed Ambani swaying to the music alongside a group of dancers. Ambani was dressed in a beautiful pink-orange saree and heavy jewellery while the background dancers were dressed in white outfits.

"As I performed on stage in this Grand Theatre today, I couldn't help but feel the same excitement of the Nita, when she was six years old! Even after all these decades of being on stage, I still feel the same energy and gratitude I felt at that young age. Be it for my Bharatnatyam performances, or the college plays that I worked on. I still remember my first play in college was with a young talented actor called Feroz. And as they say, life comes a full circle…" she said. The Centre will offer free access to children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programmes for adults.