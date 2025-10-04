Nitesh Rane Assures Support to Fishermen Amidst Heavy Rains and Cyclone ‘Shakti’ Threat

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has assured that no fisherman affected by recent heavy rains in Marathwada will be deprived of government assistance. The region has witnessed severe losses to agriculture as well as fisheries, with reservoirs, ponds, and fish breeding centers submerged. Boats, nets, fish seeds, and other essential equipment have been damaged extensively. Taking a detailed review of the situation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Latur divisions, Rane directed officials to conduct prompt and accurate panchanamas of damages and submit reports to the state government without delay. He emphasized that, just like farmers, fishermen also deserve timely relief and support. “The government stands firmly behind the fishing community. Every fisherman will be given due compensation, and additional concessions are under consideration,” he said, while assuring the affected families of relief.

The review meeting was held at the District Collector’s office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, attended by Fisheries Commissioner Kishor Tavad, Municipal Commissioner G. Srikant, District Collector Dilip Swami, Regional Deputy Commissioner Suresh Bharti, Assistant Commissioner Madhurima Jadhav, and senior officials of the Fisheries Department, along with fishermen representatives.During the meeting, Rane also instructed the Water Resources Department to prepare a desilting program, adding that a state-level plan would be chalked out from the ministry. He said manpower from districts where surveys are completed should be shifted immediately to areas where the process is still pending. The minister further mentioned that the government will soon resolve discrepancies in fish seed pricing and hold discussions with the Rural Development Minister to ensure timely surveys of ponds under the Zilla Parishads.Overall, 39 talukas and 220 revenue circles in Latur division were affected, with 192 circles recording over 65 mm rainfall, creating flood-like situations. Fishermen present at the meeting shared details of their individual losses with the minister. Reassuring them, Minister Rane declared, “It is our collective responsibility to support fishermen in overcoming this crisis. The government will ensure immediate financial aid along with necessary policy support.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone ‘Shakti’ warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7. According to the release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5. The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone’s intensity. The sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the northern Maharashtra coast until October 5. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere. Maharashtra Government has issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone ‘Shakti’ warning. District administrations should activate their disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, advise against sea travel, and maintain safety during heavy rains.