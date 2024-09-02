Nitesh Rane Hate Speech: Attempts Being Made To Spoil Maharashtra's Atmosphere, Amin Patel Condemns BJP MLAs Comments

In a recent escalation of political tensions in Maharashtra, Congress MLA Amin Patel has strongly condemned the remarks made by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. Patel accused Rane of attempting to destabilize the social fabric of Mumbai and Maharashtra through his provocative statements. Patel's comments come amid growing concern over the rising political discord in the state. He criticized Rane's statements as "very shameful" and claimed they were part of a broader effort to "spoil the atmosphere" in the region. Patel called for the removal of Rane's police protection and demanded that a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against him.

#WATCH | Congress MLA Amin Patel says, "Attempts are being made to spoil the atmosphere of Mumbai and Maharashtra. The provocate statements made by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane are very shameful. His police protection should be removed and an FIR should be registered against him..." — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

"This kind of inflammatory rhetoric only serves to sow discord and create unnecessary tension among the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra," Patel stated. "The provocative statements made by Rane are unacceptable and deserve to be met with the strictest possible measures. "The controversy has heightened the already charged political climate in the state, with both the Congress and BJP exchanging barbs over various issues. In response, BJP leaders have defended Rane, accusing the Congress of politicizing the issue for their own gain. They argue that Rane’s statements were taken out of context and that the demands for legal action are an attempt to suppress opposing viewpoints.

On September 1, Sunday, Rane addressed two public events in Srirampur and Topkhana areas in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj. The seer has been charged for making alleged derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad at a religious event in Nashik district on August 14.Speaking at the event, Rane warned that there would be repercussions if the Hindu seer is harmed. "If you dare harm our Ramgiri Maharaj, we will enter your masjid (mosque) and will hunt you down (chun chun ke marenge)," the BJP MLA said as the crowd cheered for him.The Ahmednagar police have filed two FIRs against Rane. The BJP MLA took part in the Sakal Hindu Samaj agitation in Ahmednagar and gave speeches there, the police said.

Responding to the police action, the BJP MLA said, "Yesterday I was in Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) and Srirampur. There we came out in support of Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj ji. There was nothing new in the statement given by him. I can show you statements of a minimum of 10 Muslim scholars who have already mentioned the fact that Ramgiri Maharaj ji has said." "Whoever is supporting Ramgiri Maharaj, those even putting it on their social media status, they are getting death threats. In Pune last week, during a rally against Ramgiri Maharaj slogans of 'sar tan se juda' (beheading) were given. They can say this but if we come out in support of the Hindu community in the same language, why are we questioned? Let the Constitution and police do their job. Why are people in the Hindu community threatened?" he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.This is not the first time Nitesh Rane has stoked a row with his inflammatory speeches. In April this year, four cases of hate speech were filed against Rane for allegedly threatening the minority community following an incident of communal violence in Mira Road, a suburb north of Mumbai, in January.



