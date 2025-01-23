Nitesh Rane on Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: 'Garbage Should Be Taken Away' (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Minister for Fisheries and Ports and BJP leader Nitesh Rane raised questions on the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra apartment. He said garbage (Saif) should be taken away. Rane questioned the authenticity of the attack on Saif Ali Khan, asking if it was real or staged.

Speaking at the event organised in Alandi and Nigdi to mark the anniversary of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said, "Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan's house. Earlier they used to stand at the crossings of the roads, now they have started entering houses."

Nitesh Rane on Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident

#WATCH | Pune: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane says, "Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan's house. Earlier they used to stand at the crossings of the roads, now they have started entering houses. Maybe he came to take him (Saif) away. It is… pic.twitter.com/XUBwpwQ6RQ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2025

Further stating, "Maybe he came to take him (Saif) away. It is good, garbage should be taken away." Rane said Saif was dancing when he came out of Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. "I saw when he came out of the hospital, I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting. He was dancing while walking."

Attacking NCP-SP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad, Rane said no one takes names of Hindu artists and only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and Nawab Malik. He expressed concerns over political bias, neglect of Hindu artists, and the growing issues of Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants. "Whenever any Khan like Shahrukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan gets hurt, everyone starts talking about it. When a Hindu actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is tortured, no one comes forward to say anything," he added.

"That Mumbra's Jeetuddin (Jitendra Awhad) and Baramati's Tai (Supriya Sule) did not come forward to say anything... They are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and Nawab Malik... Have you ever seen them worrying about any Hindu artist... You guys should pay attention to all these things," Rane said.