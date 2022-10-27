Nitesh Rane shares morphed pic of Rs 200 note with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal to the Centre vis-a-vis incorporating Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi’s pictures on currency notes, which has gone viral, BJP MLA from Kankavli in Maharashtra Nitesh Rane shared the picture of a morphed Rs 200 note with a picture of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Twitter. Rane tweeted, “This is perfect!”

Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari said the currency notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of Dr BR Ambedkar on the other. Tewari tweeted, “Why not Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s photograph on the new series of currency notes? One side the great Mahatma the other side Dr Ambedkar. Non-violence, constitutionalism and egalitarianism fusing in a unique union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly.”