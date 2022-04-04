Nitin Gadkari meets Raj Thackeray in Mumbai, calls it 'family visit'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai and called it a family meeting, denying anything political behind this meeting.

Speaking to the reporters after this meeting, Gadkari pointed to his old relationship with the MNS chief's family and said that he had visited his house upon his invitation.

"This was not a political meeting. I have got a good relationship with Raj Thackeray and his family members for 30 years. I had come to see his new house and to know his mother's well being. It was a family visit and not political," Gadkari said.

Notably, the meeting comes a day after Thackeray asked the Maharashtra government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa".

Addressing the party workers here, Thackeray had said, "I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."

( With inputs from ANI )

