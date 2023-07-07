Nitin Gadkari says, ministerial aspirants are sad it become crowded now

In an apparent comment on the current political situation in Maharashtra, Nitin Gadkari, a Union minister, remarked that people who were hoping to become ministers are now depressed because the field has become crowded and they are unsure of what to do with their stitched suits.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Nagpur Vidyapeeth Shikshan Manch here, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader referred to the concept of domestic happy human index proposed by Bhutan's prime minister, and said that most people are never happy.

If a person accepts that I have received more than what I deserved then that person can be happy and contented, the Road Transport and Highways minister said. Otherwise, corporators are unhappy that they did not become MLAs are unhappy because they did not become ministers remain discontented because they did not get a good ministry, Gadkari said.

And now those who were going to become ministers are unhappy, thinking whether their turn would ever come, so much crowded it has become, he said, drawing laughter and applause from the auidence. They were ready with suits stiched (for swearing-in ceremony). Now the question is what is to be done with that suit, (as) there is a crowd (of aspirants), he added.