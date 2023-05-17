Nitin Gadkari writes letter to Fadnavis to consider shifting of proposed thermal power project from Koradi in Nagpur

Union Minister Nitin Gadkri had written a letter to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to consider shifting of the proposed 2×660 MW thermal power project from Koradi in Nagpur to another location.

In the letter dated May 14, Nagpur Lok Sabha member Gadkari mentioned that the NGO Vidarbha Connect has said the power project can be set up at Parshivni (Parseoni) in Nagpur district.

Gadkari cited a letter and concerns raised by the NGO which has requested for consideration and cancellation of the proposed 2×660 MW thermal power project proposed at Koradi in Nagpur on the ground of health hazards and to shift it to another location.

Nitin Gadkaru said the NGO’s representation states that Mahagenco is planning to erect a new thermal power project with a total capacity of 1,320 MW at Koradi. The present power generation capacity of Koradi thermal power station is 2,600 MW and falls in the Nagpur metro region limits.

Gadkari said the NGO has pointed out that the power generation capacity at Koradi and Khaparkheda has reached the upper pitch and the proposed power station can be installed at Parshivni.

I would like request your good self to consider the points raised in the self explanatory representation and take a decision abiding by the guidelines, due verification and the stand of state government in the matter, Gadkari said in the letter.