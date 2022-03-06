Nitin Mukesh remembers Lata Mangeshkar on one month death anniversary

Bollywood's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar left for the heavenly abode a month ago, on February 6 at the age of 92.

Marking the iconic singer's one month death anniversary, veteran singer Nitin Mukesh took to his Instagram handle and shared priceless pictures of him with Mangeshkar.

In the caption, he expressed how difficult it has been to pass the last month.He wrote, "EK YUG JAISE EK MAHINA BEETA ....I LOVE MY DIDI. (One month passed like one era.)"

Lata Mangeshkar had worked closely on several songs with both Mukesh as well as his son Nitin Mukesh. It was Mangeshkar who named Nitin's son Neil Nitin Mukesh.

For the unversed, the legendary singer died due to post COVID-19 complications. She was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor