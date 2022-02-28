Nitin Raut: Electricity is not free and we will not forgive defaulters

There is important news for those people who are waiting for the electricity bill to be waived and are not paying the electricity bill. Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has made it clear that the government will not waive the electricity bill, those who have not paid the electricity bill, their connection will be cut.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said,"They say "do this for us, do that for us" but they don't pay electricity bills. So, we will cut off their power supply. This (electricity) is not free and we will not forgive (defaulters)."

He further said that, when you were sitting at home in lockdown, people were working here for you day & night. You used refrigerators, coolers, TVs, laptops & we provided you 24-hr electricity supply. Our people were on the road day and night and many of them lost their lives.