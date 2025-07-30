Nitish Kumar Hikes Incentives for ASHA, Mamta Workers; Anand Dubey Calls It a Gimmick Ahead of Bihar Elections

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced a hike in the incentive amount for Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Mamta workers in the state. The announcement has received mixed response as it come close in heels with the Bihar State assembly elections. , BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay said, "The increase in honorarium for ASHA and Mamta workers by the NDA government in Bihar is respectful and commendable. It will inspire the women serving the people to work with greater happiness and enthusiasm. I welcome this decision of the Bihar government."

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said, "Elections are due in Bihar, and now Nitish Babu has come forward with lures and empty slogans. Just like in Maharashtra, where they promised to raise the ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme from ₹1500 to ₹2000, then further increases — but even the ₹1500 isn’t reaching beneficiaries on time. Now they’ll say ₹3000, then ₹5000, and eventually promise to make everyone kings — when will this jumlebaazi end? Nitish Babu, you weren’t like this. But now, after aligning with the BJP, you’ve changed your colours. And remember — BJP leaves no ally untouched. There’s not a single friend the BJP hasn’t betrayed..."

As per the National Health Systems Resource Centre data, in July 2025, there are over 90,000 ASHA workers in Bihar. There are around 7,500 Mamta workers, who are contractual health workers in maternity wards of government hospitals appointed to take care of newborns and their mothers, according to the health department.ASHA workers in Bihar have been protesting for a long time for better pay, recognition, and working conditions.ASHA Workers' honorarium was increased from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000, while Mamata Workers' honorarium was increased from ₹300 to ₹600 per delivery.Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.