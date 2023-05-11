Nitish Kumar to meet Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray on his visit to Mumbai today

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will meet NCP president Sharad Pawar and former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Thursday. They will leave for Mumbai at 10 am, and will visit Uddhav Thackeray's residence at 12 noon, and later meet Sharad Pawar at his home.

The JD(U) supreme leader, who had stunned the BJP last year when he snapped ties and stripped it of power, would be in Maharashtra at a time when the western state is witnessing political turbulence. The NCP had lost power last year following a split in the Shiv Sena which caused Uddhav Thackeray, its then president, to give up the chief minister's post.Thackeray also lost out the name of the party, founded by his legendary father Balasaheb, and the poll symbol, to the rebel faction headed by current chief minister Eknath Shinde who formed a new government with the BJP.