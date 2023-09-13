NMRDA plans to convert Shyam Hotel into monument for Dr. Ambedkar

Harsh Yadav (Lokmat Times)

The Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) has now decided to take up the ambitious work of renovation of Shyam Hotel at Sitabuldi where the architect of the Indian constitution and messiah of dalits Bharat Ratna, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar stayed for a few days when he came here for embracing Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi October 14, 1956.

The chairman of NMRDA, Dr. Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi chaired a meeting Tuesday evening wherein he cleared a proposal for preparing a draft project report for the proposed renovation. The project titled 'Bhimsrushti' involves strengthening the dilapidated structure and redoing the room in which Dr. Ambedkar stayed when he came here. The room will be renovated to convey its historical importance and may have objects used by Dr. Ambedkar in it. The building will also house a convocation hall, a library, study room and a cafe.

A light and sound show on the life of Dr. Ambedkar depicting major events in his life is also on the anvil. High resolution LED screens will be used for the purpose. The meeting also decided to estimate the cost of the property which is currently in private hands.

It may be recalled that the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had passed a resolution to develop the property into a cultural centre dedicated to Dr. Ambedkar but nothing came of it. Now seven years later, the NMRDA has decided to take the project forward.

Chairman of Nagpur Improvement Trust which has been rechristened as NMRDA, Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi when contacted by Lokmat Times said, "there has been a demand from the citizenry to rejuvenate this historical place and transform it into a socio-cultural centre." Suryavanshi said that the NMRDA had taken the initiative to redevelop the centre in "response to the public demand and for strengthening the roots of the society".

The meeting was attended among others by former legislator Jogendra Kawade and Regional Deputy Commissioner of Social Welfare Department, Siddharth Gaikwad.