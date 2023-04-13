No agency has given me clean chit: Ajit Pawar on MSC Bank scam

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that no agency had granted him a clean chit. The ED has submitted a chargesheet against a company linked to Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra in the MSC Bank scam. However, ED has not named the couple as accused in the chargesheet. “I have not been granted a clean chit by any agency. Investigation is still in progress, so it will be wrong to say that a clean chit has been granted, he told mediapersons.

The ED found in its probe that Sparkling Soil Pvt Ltd--a company related to the then deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra -- was holding the majority of the shares of Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills. The attachment of the Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill in Satara was the first such action taken by the ED in the Maharashtra State co-operative Bank scam, in which the bank was said to have disbursed loans worth Rs 25,000 crore in a fraudulent manner.According to sources, the MSC Bank scam came to light after a PIL was filed in the Bombay High Court by four petitioners. The petitioners alleged that various sugar mills had defaulted on loans worth crores. Ajit Pawar was one of the directors of the banks and had purchased some mills at the auction. The Bombay High Court had then ordered to register an FIR, which was then being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW

