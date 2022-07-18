No banners, no advertisements on Devendra Fadnavis' birthday

Mumbai- State Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' birthday is just two days away. Hence, an appeal has been made by the leader himself to the workers in the state. Accordingly, it has been requested that activists should not spend Fadnavis's birthday on banners and advertisements, but instead contribute through social and constructive activities.

Devendra Fadnavis is considered the senior BJP leader in the country. He has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for 5 years. He has played an important role in overthrowing the power of the Mahavikas Aghadi by bringing about the transfer of power in the state. Hence, from village workers to senior leaders, he has a large following. Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he is an inspiration to lakhs of BJP workers.

Devendra Fadnavis' birthday is on 22 July. However, on this birthday, BJP has appealed not to advertise in newspapers, banners, or even on TV. BJP office secretary Mukund Kulkarni has issued a letter in this regard. So, he has also appealed that the BJP leaders and office bearers should contribute to the service work by splitting the expenses.