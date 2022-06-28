No-confidence motion is not needed at moment, BJP's googly after core committee meeting

Mumbai: Saying that we do not feel the need to file a no-confidence motion against the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state at present, the BJP dropped the googly and kept the mystery of what the next strategy would be.

BJP's Pradesh Core Committee meeting was held at Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis' Sagar bungalow on Monday evening. After the meeting, senior party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters that there was no discussion on power equations. "We are in the role of ‘Wait and Watch’. The decision of the Supreme Court was discussed at the meeting. Neither the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction nor anyone else has made any proposal to the BJP" he said.

Congress state president Nana Patole visited Matoshri on Monday night and held discussions with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "There is no threat to our government. We will complete our five-year term," Patole said.