No Confidence Motion: Supriya Sule slams Modi govt says, BJP toppled 9 state govt in 9 years including Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lok Sabha over the crimes against women in Manipur, saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led party has “shamed women”. She also demanded Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh's immediate resignation.10,000 cases of rioting, murder and rape. Have we become so insensitive? This is the problem with this government,” the NCP leader said during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the lower house of the Parliament.

She continued her attack on the saffron party and said, “The BJP has toppled nine (state) governments in the last nine years - Arunachal, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, and Maharashtra twice. During the last nine years, we have seen price rises, LPG price rises, broken institutes.”As the Lok Sabha took up a discussion on the no-confidence motion against the ruling government, several opposition MPs claimed that the government has “failed on several issues including inflation, maintaining communal harmony and safeguarding the independence of institutions.”