No-confidence motion will serve no purpose: Shrikant Shinde

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde slammed the Uddhav Thackeray faction on Tuesday for abandoning Hindutva and Bal Thackeray's philosophy and even recited the Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha as his party opposed the no-confidence motion against the Modi government.

Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan, launched a stinging attack on the opposition parties, stating they renamed their coalition INDIA because UPA had become synonymous with corruption. It is not just NDA vs. INDIA, but scheme vs. scam, he said. This no-confidence motion will serve no purpose. Infact, NDA will get more seats (in 2024) than what we got in 2019.

No one could have imagined Shiv Sena will have an alliance with Congress. Those who formed this government cheated the voters. They even had an alliance with SP which fired on kar sevaks, he said in an apparent reference to the incident in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990 when the late Mulayam Singh Yadav was the chief minister.