"No Confusion": Supriya Sule clarifies Sharad Pawar's stand on NCP-BJP alignment

NCP's working president, Supriya Sule, quashed rumours on Tuesday, refuting the notion that party leader Sharad Pawar is aligning with the BJP. Sule emphasized that Pawar's stance was unequivocally expressed during his Sangola address. In his speech, Pawar underlined that NCP would not align with the BJP due to the mismatch of ideologies within their respective political frameworks.

"I have spoken with Congress and Shiv Sena(UBT). There is no confusion. No need to worry. Confusion must have cleared if you have listened to the Sangola speech and press brief of Sharad Pawar where he has cleared his stand," Sule said.

Congress leader Nana Patole criticized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar for their confidential meeting in Pune. Patole expressed concern that such undisclosed meetings are generating ambiguity among the public. He questioned the necessity of such secretive meetings, especially if they are indeed relative