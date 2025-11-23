'No Favouritism': CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds to Ajit Pawar’s Voter-Linked Fund Remarks

Days after Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar linked development funds to voter support, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday described the statement as unintended rhetoric and clarified that the government is committed to developing all regions without discrimination. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Nagpur, Fadnavis emphasised that remarks made during election campaigning are often exaggerated and do not reflect the government’s actual intentions. He reassured that the state administration aims for inclusive development, regardless of political affiliations, and stressed that speculation about fund-based favouritism is misplaced.

During campaigning on Friday for the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat elections in Baramati tehsil of Pune district, Ajit Pawar stated, "I will ensure there is no shortage of funds if you elect all 18 NCP candidates. If you elect all 18 candidates, I am committed to giving whatever I have promised. But if you reject, I will also reject. You have votes, I have funds." Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio in the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti government, implied that electoral support would influence fund allocation, prompting clarification from the Chief Minister.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "During elections, people keep making all kinds of promises; it doesn’t really mean anything. Look, what I want to tell you is that after the elections, everyone focuses on development. Even if I go somewhere, I could also say,… pic.twitter.com/ZsNcen3eKS — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2025

Reacting to Pawar’s remarks, Fadnavis asserted that the government remains committed to development across Maharashtra. "Many times lot of things are said in a speech (during an election), but it does not mean the same. Even if our ally or someone had said like that, it was not their intention, and they would never do such discrimination. And certainly, the people will elect Mahayuti in the coming elections, though we may fight separately in some places," he explained. Fadnavis underlined that election speeches often exaggerate, and the administration’s policies will not target or favour any region unfairly.

Addressing reports of tension with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis dismissed the claims as baseless. "This is a bazaar of mad people, and some media have also got mad in this bazaar. We, Shinde Saheb and I, met the day before yesterday as well at the Hutatma Smarak programme. We spoke to each other as well. Similarly, yesterday we also met at a programme and spoke with each other," he said. "There is no reason why we should not talk. There is no such situation that the media is showing, and those people who are showing this will fall on their faces," the CM added.

VIDEO | Nagpur: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Maulana Arshad Madani’s reported statement says, “In India, APJ Abdul Kalam, who became the President and always kept his head high, is the icon for Muslims - someone we bow our heads to in respect. Why make others an icon?”… pic.twitter.com/J4CZZEfMNv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2025

Responding to Maulana Arshad Madani’s claims of discrimination against Muslims amid the Delhi blast probe, Fadnavis said, "Former President of India late APJ Abdul Kalam is the real icon of Muslims to whom we also bow with respect. He always held his head high, making him the icon, why make others the icon." Regarding Congress's criticism of the government’s handling of the blast investigation, Fadnavis asked, "Will they oppose the forces that are sowing anti-India seeds in their (youth) minds?" He stressed that action must be taken against anyone indulging in anti-India activities, regardless of caste, religion, or race.

The 'white-collar' terror module was uncovered on November 10 following an intensive probe by Srinagar police, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals, including three doctors. However, one suspect, Dr. Umar-un-Nabi, evaded capture and was driving the explosive-laden car that detonated outside Delhi’s Red Fort, killing 15 people. Fadnavis highlighted the importance of cracking down on radicalising forces and ensuring that such incidents are investigated thoroughly, reinforcing his administration’s focus on law enforcement and national security while countering political criticism of the ongoing probe.