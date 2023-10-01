"No fight in NCP": Supriya Sule breaks silence on party's future

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule reassured that there is no internal conflict within the party and emphasized that there is no possibility of the party symbol being relinquished. Sule underlined that the NCP, established by senior leader Sharad Pawar 25 years ago, is synonymous with him and the party's symbol should naturally remain associated with its founder.

Addressing reporters in Nagpur, Sule stated, "There is no fight in the NCP... The party was established by Sharad Pawar 25 years ago... From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, everyone knows NCP means Sharad Pawar. NCP national president is Sharad Pawar, and the Maharashtra state president is Jayant Patil. There is no question of it (the symbol) going away. The party was made by Sharad Pawar, so the symbol should remain with him; it is obvious."

This statement comes in the backdrop of a dispute over the NCP's leadership and symbol. In July, Ajit Pawar, a prominent NCP figure, approached the Election Commission, staking his claim to the party's leadership and symbol amid internal factionalism. The Commission later acknowledged a split within the party and scheduled a hearing for October 6 to address the matter.